This City Is Arizona’s Fastest Growing City—Not Phoenix!

It’s not your imagination if your Arizonan town appears to have sprouted overnight. The Phoenix Business Journal reports that during 2020, Arizona’s population has grown by 1.4%. After Florida and Texas, Arizona is the state with the third-fastest rate of growth.

Which Arizonan communities are the focus of the state’s rapid expansion? You’ve gone a little off target if you guessed Tucson or Phoenix, the two most populated cities.

The suburbs of Arizona are home to the cities that are accepting the greatest number of new immigrants, despite Maricopa County having seen the greatest total growth.

Arizona’s Cities With the Fastest Growth This Year

These are the ten Arizona cities with the quickest rates of growth, per HomeSnacks:

10. Litchfield Park

9. Coolidge

8. Gilbert

7. Surprise

6. San Luis

5. Sahuarita

4. Marana

3. Goodyear

2. Maricopa

1. Queen Creek

Arizona’s Fastest Growing City, Queen Creek

Queen Creek is the Arizona city with the quickest rate of growth this year. Since 2020, the town southeast of Phoenix has experienced a 6.82% yearly growth rate in population. From 60,915 in 2020 to 81,788 in 2024, the population grew.

A few things have helped Queen Creen grow so quickly. Its ideal position, close to Phoenix, combines the ease of access to the metro area’s facilities with the peacefulness of the suburbs.

Queen Creek is a desirable location for families and workers looking for a balanced lifestyle because of its top-notch schools, recreational opportunities, and strong sense of community.

The town is dedicated to protecting the Sonoran Desert’s distinctive open areas and natural beauty. The region offers a good standard of living with its parks, hiking trails, and outdoor activities. Because of all of this, Queen Creek is a desirable destination for anyone wishing to move to Arizona.