This Steakhouse Offers The Best Steak In New York City

New Yorkers require energy to live their fast-paced lives in the Big Apple, and this energy comes from meat. When we think about meat, we immediately think of steak. Steak is the best food to consume when you’re feeling down and depressed. Here is the best steakhouse in New York City that will revitalize you while also satisfying your taste buds. Scroll down to discover New York’s best steak.

The Best Steakhouse

Keens Steakhouse is the crown jewel of New York City, satisfying both your taste sensations and your appetite. Everyone recognizes the name Keens. A 138-year-old piece of history is almost as famous for its mutton chop as it is for its main course. The menu even describes it as “our legendary mutton chop.”

You can attempt the first option, but stick with the second. Always follow the instructions for how done it should be, and receive the creamed spinach and baked potatoes in a classy, vintage dining room that’s a cut above the rest of the genre.

What Makes It So Special?

Keens Steakhouse hosts the world’s largest collection of churchwarden pipes. The Pipe Club had over 90,000 members, including Teddy Roosevelt, Babe Ruth, Will Rogers, Billy Rose, Grace Moore, Albert Einstein, George M. Cohan, J.P. Morgan, Stanford White, John Barrymore, David Belasco, Adlai Stevenson, General Douglas MacArthur, and “Buffalo Bill” Cody.

Dishes on the Menu

The Keens Steakhouse serves a full-course lunch and supper, including exquisite dessert. The Pub has a classic design that gives you a sense of the place’s heritage and splendor.

The LEGENDARY MUTTON CHOP, which has been a legend since the establishment’s inception, is the location’s main attraction. Keens Classics include Prime T-Bone Steak, Maryland Lump Crab Cakes, Prime Filet Mignon, and Pan-Seared Arctic Char. Here are some of the best. There is a wide variety of scrumptious items on the menu.

The Final Say

The decor, environment, personnel, and delicious food will leave you feeling energized for days to come. So come to this Manhattan star and experience the delicacies in a star-studded setting. Some of the hallmarks of this establishment’s greatness include wood paneling, low ceilings, and really warm service.