Thousands of Wyoming Residents, Mainly Children, Lose Medicaid and Kid Care Coverage

Since the Wyoming eligibility evaluation and removal process began in April, it is estimated that more than 10,000 individuals have lost Medicaid or Kid Care CHIP coverage.

Approximately 9,000 individuals had their coverage renewed under government programs.

While approximately 600 of those removed are no longer eligible, the Wyoming Department of Health reports that over 10,000 lost coverage for “procedural reasons.” These reasons may include absence and failure to complete forms.

A report from the health department, three-quarters of these procedural dismissals involved children, and caretakers and providers play an essential role in updating addresses and monitoring for Medicaid and Kid Care notices.

Loss of coverage could place additional strain on hospitals, many of which have struggled financially since the pandemic, and other providers who work directly with the uninsured.

How to Recover or Maintain Medicaid Coverage

Being eligible for Medicaid in Wyoming can be complicated, as it depends not only on a person’s income but also on their age and health status.

Additionally, there are also special Medicaid waivers in Wyoming that adhere to various regulations.

These serve the elderly, those with a qualifying disability, and those with a traumatic brain injury. Even individuals with these exemptions must return forms to maintain coverage.

The good thing for those who have lost coverage for “procedural” reasons is the fact that if they re-enroll and submit their paperwork within 90 days, they can receive retroactive coverage for that time period, based on the health department.

However, those who have received notices to evaluate their Medicaid or Kid Care CHIP coverage can update their contact information or complete the renewal application online at www.wesystem.wyo.gov or by calling 1-855-294-2127.

In addition to enrollwyo.org, there is also the possibility of working with an insurance navigator, some of whom are embedded in larger Wyoming hospitals.

