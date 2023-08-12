Toyota-Initiates-Recall-Of-Around-168,000-Vehicles-Amid-Fire-Risk-Worries

Toyota has recalled approximately 168,000 recently manufactured vehicles due to a possible fire hazard.

The plastic fuel tube could “move and rub against a brake line,” resulting in a fuel discharge, based on a recall notice posted Thursday on the company’s website. In the event of an ignition source, the leaking fuel could cause a conflagration.

Toyota is “currently preparing the remedy parts for this recall,” the notification states. In the interim, impacted car owners may have dealers install protective materials and offer a gasoline tube clamp at no cost, according to the company.

Toyota is presently preparing replacement components to fix the problem. As an interim solution until the permanent repair is available, dealers will install protective materials as well as a clamp on the fuel tube for free beginning in October, according to Toyota.

Eventually, Toyota dealers will substitute the fuel tube at no expense to customers with an improved component and additional clamps.

Read Articles: Colorado Energy Office Reveals Date For E-Bike Rebate Program

New Toyota Models Are Recalled

Toyota has recalled approximately 168,000 recently manufactured vehicles due to a possible fire hazard.

The recall affects certain Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles from model years 2022 and 2023.

The company intends to notify proprietors of recalled automobile models of any potential defects by the beginning of October.

Information regarding automotive recalls, such as but not limited to the list of affected vehicles, is accurate as of today’s filing date and is subject to change afterward.

Access Toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls and submit your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or license plate identification to determine if your vehicle is subject to a safety recall.

Contact Toyota’s Brand Engagement Center (1-800-331-4403) if you have concerns regarding the vehicle recalls. Additionally, they may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at 1-888-327-4236 for more information.

Source: CBS, USATODAYviaMSN

Read Articles: Missouri Gas Tax Rebate: Recipients And Application Steps