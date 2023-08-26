Tragic Outcome: Tornadoes Confirmed in Michigan, Ohio After Storms Leave 5 Dead

Multiple tornadoes struck down in Michigan and Ohio as a result of severe storms with winds of up to 75 mph that brought down trees, ripped off the roofs of buildings, as well as killed five individuals.

According to officials, the cyclones also left hundreds of thousands people without power.

Friday, the National Weather Service verified that an EF-1 tornado with winds of 90 mph traveled from Ingham County to the western border of neighboring Livingston County late Thursday night.

According to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, a single individual was confirmed dead, multiple individuals were gravely injured, and more than 25 vehicles suffered serious damage along Interstate 96.

In Lansing, the state capital situated in Ingham County, an 84-year-old woman died on Thursday evening after a tree collapsed on her residence, according to a spokesperson for the Lansing Police Department.

The woman was rescued by firefighters, however she was declared dead at the hospital.

In western Michigan, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 21-year-old woman and two young girls, aged 1 and 3, were killed in a head-on collision between two vehicles on Thursday evening.

Four Tornadoes Struck in Ohio

At least four tornadoes were created in Ohio as the storm traveled south overnight, and one of them damaged a church in Cleveland.

In accordance with Poweroutage.us, as of Friday night, around 338,000 households in Michigan and over 107,000 customers in Ohio were without power.

Sandy Dubanik’s home in Newport, a suburb of Detroit, was destroyed while she slept during the storm.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans announced a state of emergency due to power outages, flooding, downed trees and electrical lines, and storm debris on Friday in Michigan’s largest county, which encompasses Detroit.

After flooding forced many municipalities to release partially or wholly untreated sewage into rivers, the county issued a warning advising residents to stay away from the water.

Source: CBS

