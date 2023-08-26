Trump’s Lawyer Claims Mugshot Experience Among the Best Things in His Life

Alina Habba, who represents the former president and is a senior adviser to the pro-Trump Super PAC MAGA Inc., commented on conservative news outlet Newsmax.

Trump was arrested for the fourth time on suspicion of breaking the law while attempting to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

He has been charged on 13 counts but denies any wrongdoing and has described the case against him on his Truth Social website as “election interference” and a “witch hunt.”

In Georgia, Trump had his mugshot taken, later released by authorities and widely shared by his supporters and detractors alike.Friday, Habba made multiple appearances on Newsmax, where she insisted that the mugshot had boosted the former president’s 2024 presidential campaign.

She commented: “People aren’t stupid. The mugshot was one of the best things that ever happened to him, probably.”

A nine-second clip of the remark was uploaded to X, formerly Twitter, by the Acyn account, which posts video of significant U.S. political events, where it received more than 230,000 views.In a separate Newsmax appearance on Friday, Habba explained why she believes the latest indictment will aid Trump’s campaign.

She commented: “I have spoken to President Trump, yes, he is doing fantastically and happy to put yesterday behind him, but quite honestly, looking at his numbers, I mean just his one post on Twitter, what happened on Tucker (Carlson), it’s been a tremendous week for him.

“It shows his strength and resilience, and you really can’t ignore it at this point. The more they hit him, he just comes back up stronger.”

Trump’s Online Resurgence, Exclusive Interview, and Legal Challenges

After his arrest on Thursday, Trump shared his booking photo on X for the first time since he was banned from the platform on January 6, 2021, after hundreds of his supporters stormed Congress.

The Republican frontrunner wrote “election interference” and “never surrender!” and included a link to where supporters could donate to his campaign. The post has over 228 million views and has received over 1.5 million likes.

On Wednesday, Trump decided not to attend the first Republican primary debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Instead, he was interviewed by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in a video that was released on X and received over 100 million views in less than four hours.

Ben Shapiro, a conservative commentator, described the interview as “45 minutes of softball for Trump” and “propaganda.”

Trump is also facing allegations that he orchestrated the payment of hush money to a pornstar before the 2016 election, mishandled classified documents after leaving the White House, and acted illegally in attempting to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory on a national scale.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and claims that the allegations against him are politically motivated.

