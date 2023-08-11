Typhoon Khanun Hits South Korea After Impacting Japan

SEOUL/TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) Authorities in South Korea sprang into action, evacuating over 14,000 residents and shuttering schools in flood-ravaged zones as tropical storm Khanun traversed the peninsula on Thursday, following its impactful course across southern Japan in the previous week.

Having been downgraded from a typhoon to a tropical storm, Khanun made its presence felt on the southeast coast and was en route to South Korea’s capital, Seoul.

Furthermore, the storm potentially posed a threat to North Korea’s capital, Pyongyang, with reports from state media suggesting that flood-mitigation measures and crop preservation orders had been issued to the military and ruling party.

In South Korea, disruptions ensued, with about 350 flights and 450 train routes cancelled. According to the interior ministry, over 14,000 people had to relocate for their safety.

Tragedy struck in the southeastern city of Daegu, where one person went missing after falling into a river while in a wheelchair. Another fatality was being investigated in the same city.

The storm delivered a deluge of up to 60 mm (2.4 inches) of rainfall per hour in certain towns along the east coast. Maximum wind speeds of 126 kilometers per hour (78 miles per hour) were experienced in Busan, a southeastern port city, according to the meteorological agency.

As of 20:30 p.m. (1130 GMT), Khanun was passing through South Korea’s eastern coastal province of Gangwon, slightly reducing its pace to 23 kph (14.3 mph) as it moved northward towards the greater Seoul area.

Although most schools were closed for summer vacation, nearly half of the schools that had resumed classes early, around 1,600, either shut down or transitioned to remote learning due to the storm, as confirmed by the education ministry.

Flooding and landslides affected some school facilities. The storm added complexity to the journey of 37,000 youngsters participating in the World Scout Jamboree. Forced to leave their campsite due to last week’s heatwave, they were moved to safer accommodations on Tuesday to escape the storm’s path.

The nation was still grappling with the aftermath of intense monsoon rains in the previous month, which resulted in over 40 casualties, including 14 in a flooded tunnel.

Lee Hyun-ho, an atmospheric science professor at Kongju National University, emphasized that Khanun marked the first storm to directly pass over the Korean peninsula. He attributed its increased intensity to rising sea surface temperatures.

“The more the temperatures rise, the greater the energy that storms can get. So we will likely see even stronger typhoons in the future,” Lee said.

The storm’s humid air and substantial rainfall continued to lash sections of western Japan, exceeding the typical August levels in the past week. In a single town, precipitation had reached 985 mm (38.78 inches) by Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, another storm, Typhoon Lan, approached the Ogasawara Islands, situated approximately 1,000 km (621 miles) south of Tokyo, late on Wednesday.

Although the typhoon’s trajectory remained uncertain, the Japan Meteorological Agency warned of its potential impact on the Tokyo area by the weekend’s end.

Unfavorable weather struck during Obon, Japan’s main summer holiday, causing urban residents to head back to their hometowns.

Source: Reuters