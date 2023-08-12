Tyrese Gibson Alleges Racial Profiling by Home Depot in $1 Million Lawsuit

Hollywood actor Tyrese Gibson, along with his associates Eric Mora and Manuel Hernandez, has filed a lawsuit against retail giant The Home Depot, seeking $1 million in damages.

The lawsuit alleges that the trio experienced racial profiling during an incident at a Los Angeles-area store on the evening of February 11.

The legal action claims that they were subjected to discriminatory treatment and racial profiling by the store employees.

Gibson, known for his roles in the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise, asserts that he has been a loyal customer at various Home Depot stores, having spent an estimated total of $1 million over the years.

The lawsuit stems from an incident that unfolded at a Home Depot checkout station, where Gibson and his associates were allegedly held up due to a “purported glitch in the system.”

According to the complaint, the glitch caused a delay of around 20 minutes at the checkout line, leading to a growing crowd.

In response to the situation, Gibson decided to wait in his car while Mora and Hernandez remained at the checkout to complete the transaction.

Gibson claims he communicated his plan to the Home Depot cashier, who allegedly acknowledged and understood his decision.

However, when Gibson’s associates attempted to use his credit card to finalize the purchase, the cashier reportedly refused to complete the transaction, citing store policy.

The situation escalated as the cashier demanded to see identification from Gibson’s associates, leading to a heated discussion.

Eventually, after a prolonged exchange, Gibson was able to complete the transaction.

Related Article: Mel Gibson Joins John Wick Universe In ‘The Continental’ Prequel Trailer

Racial Discrimination: The Home Depot Faces Scrutiny Amidst Controversy

Hollywood actor Tyrese Gibson, along with his associates Eric Mora and Manuel Hernandez, has filed a lawsuit against retail giant The Home Depot, seeking $1 million in damages.

The lawsuit argues that the actions of the cashier and the store manager were based on racial and national origin discrimination.

It claims that there was no other plausible explanation for the mistreatment experienced by the plaintiffs.

The lawsuit further asserts that Home Depot’s response to the incident has been inadequate, with the company failing to take responsibility or acknowledge the discriminatory treatment.

In response to the lawsuit, a spokesperson for The Home Depot emphasized the company’s commitment to diversity and respect, stating that they do not tolerate discrimination in any form.

The spokesperson also mentioned that they had attempted to resolve Gibson’s concerns in the months following the incident by reaching out to him and his attorneys.

The lawsuit contends that The Home Depot has not adequately addressed the discriminatory mistreatment alleged by Gibson, Mora, and Hernandez.

It asserts that the company’s response has been dismissive and that it implies that the plaintiffs are at fault.

As the legal battle unfolds, this incident highlights the ongoing challenges of racial profiling and discrimination, even in prominent commercial establishments.

The outcome of this lawsuit could potentially shed light on the importance of addressing and rectifying such issues within the retail industry and society at large.

Related Article: Big Brother Contestant Kick Out Due To Offensive Language

Source: Variety