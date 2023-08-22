Unconventional Fighter Jet Procurement Reflects Saudi Arabia’s Dissatisfaction with US

In a surprising move, Saudi Arabia is reportedly considering a departure from its decades-long practice of procuring US and British fighter jets.

This potential shift signifies a significant change in the kingdom’s defense procurement strategy and could have broader implications for its geopolitical alliances.

Throughout the years, Saudi Arabia has developed a powerful air force that only uses cutting-edge US and British fighter jets.

However, recent reports suggest that the country is now exploring the possibility of acquiring a substantial number of French-made Dassault Rafale fighter aircraft.

This shift raises questions about the kingdom’s confidence in its traditional partners.

In December, France’s La Tribune financial newspaper released a report, citing undisclosed sources, indicating Saudi Arabia’s contemplation of purchasing 100 to 200 Dassault Rafale fighters.

This development follows concerns about the future availability of military equipment to Riyadh from its long-time allies.

In response to Saudi Arabia’s decision to cut oil production in October, US lawmakers proposed legislation that could halt American arms sales to the kingdom.

This potential freeze could ground a significant portion of the Saudi air force and further strain US-Saudi relations.

Similarly, Germany’s announcement in July that it would withhold additional Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets from Saudi Arabia has added to the uncertainty.

Neighboring countries like the United Arab Emirates and Qatar have bolstered their air capabilities with Western-made fighter jets, including the Dassault Rafale.

The La Tribune report, while unconfirmed, suggests that both political and practical considerations are driving Saudi Arabia’s interest in the French jets.

Examining Saudi Arabia’s Rafale Jet Shift: Expert Opinions

Experts offer varied opinions on the potential shift.

Some view acquiring more Eurofighter Typhoons as a logical step given Saudi Arabia’s existing infrastructure for training pilots and operating the jet.

However, limitations imposed by Germany prevent this option.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s pursuit of detente with Iran and efforts to strengthen relations with China may contribute to opposition against such a shift.

France’s history of selling various military equipment to Saudi Arabia, combined with its diverse and independent defense sector, makes it an attractive partner.

Acquiring a substantial number of Rafales could be seen as an economic win, granting Riyadh an upgraded strategic partner beyond traditional allies like the US and the UK.

However, some experts caution against potential exaggeration, as Gulf states often use arms purchases from alternative sources to prompt counteroffers from their primary partners.

The sanctions imposed by the US and Germany in response to the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 may make French jets more appealing to Saudi Arabia.

Modernity and the NATO origin of the Rafale could ease integration with the kingdom’s existing Western aircraft.

Saudi Arabia’s limited non-NATO options for jets, coupled with the potential for US sanctions on purchases from Russia or China, make the Rafale a realistic choice for diversification.

In the short term, Saudi Arabia may find adopting Rafales more challenging due to its substantial investment in US and British aircraft.

The absence of a combat record and limitations in Rafale technology could pose obstacles. Additionally, existing orders for Rafales from other countries could impact availability.

