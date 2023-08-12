Underwater Recovery Mission: Divers Retrieve 32 Cars from Miami Lake

Volunteer divers in Florida discovered more than 30 submerged cars in a lake near Miami International Airport.

The New York Times reported that the discovery was made by three underwater crews representing three companies—Recon Dive, United Search Corps, and Sunshine State Sonar—that search bodies of water to help families find missing loved ones involved in cold cases.

The divers arrived on Friday and discovered the parking lot on the lakebed on Saturday. As of Tuesday morning, at least two police departments, Doral Police and Miami-Dade Police, were supervising the work to remove the vehicles.

Eclectic Car Recoveries

Volunteer divers in Florida discovered more than 30 submerged cars in a lake near Miami International Airport. (Photo by CBS NEWS MIAMI)

Doral Police Department Chief Edwin Lopez told NBC, “The first vehicle was an Acura Legend that was removed. It was stolen around 2002,” and “The second vehicle was a 1980s vehicle that was stolen in the late ’90s.” Doral Mayor Christi Fraga told NBC the locale was apparently favored by car thieves.

According to police, the catch also included a 2022 Nissan Altima and a Cadillac from the 1980s.

Helix Auto Works paid $8,500 for the algae and aluminum wreck and is currently restoring it. This appears to be a collection of mediocre items retrieved from the Cumberland River and Percy Priest Lake near Nashville in 2021 when forty automobiles were extracted.

“There was a lot of crime during the cocaine wars in Miami,” one of the dive company owners in Doral told the NYT, referring to a period in the 1980s known as the “Miami drug war” when the city earned the title “Drug Capital of the World.”

The cars were said to have something to do with cartel activity at the time. Authorities said no bodies have been discovered so far, and no cold cases have been linked to the lake.

Once the current work is done, the three dive companies will transition to another lake or river. They are committed to a long-standing mission of searching for missing individuals, a mission they have been pursuing for several years.

Said the owner of United Search Corps, “There’s thousands of waterways within southern Florida that have to be cleared. We’re just beginning to scratch the surface.”

Read Next: Guardian Angel On Wheels: Pinky’s Famous Truck Rescues Lives During Hawaii Fires In Lahaina

Source: autoblog