Upcoming Changes to SNAP Work Requirements Starting September 1. Check if You Are Eligible

Based on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) as well as the National Association of Counties (NACo), modifications to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) take effect on September 1, 2023, although some policies will be implemented gradually over the next calendar year.

Changes to SNAP have been authorized by the Fiscal Responsibility Act signed into law on June 3.

The act suspended the debt ceiling nevertheless included discretionary spending limits and changes to mandatory programs, such as work requirements for SNAP, in an effort to reduce the deficit.

In its 30 June statement with regard to the enactment of SNAP provisions, the USDA provides additional information regarding the brief increase to SNAP work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents (ABAWD) — as well as the new exemptions for veterans, homeless individuals, as well as youth aging out of foster care.

ABAWD Entitled To SNAP Benefits

At present, individuals aged 18 to 49 are subject to the ABAWD time limit, which states that ABAWDs are entitled to SNAP benefits for a maximum of three months within a three-year period if they fail to meet certain work requirements. The act progressively raises the age limit for those subject to ABAWD.

The age of ABAWD-eligible individuals increases to 50 on September 1, 2023.

The age of ABAWD-eligible individuals will increase to 52 on October 1, 2023.

The age of AVAWD-eligible individuals will increase to 54 on October 1, 2024.

Yet, the Food and Nutrition Act enables states to ask for a temporary waiver in areas with a jobless rate of over 10 percent or insufficient employment opportunities.

USDA Guidelines

Additionally, the USDA offers guidelines on the definition of exempt populations:

A person is considered homeless if he or she lacks a fixed and regular nighttime residence or if his or her primary nighttime resident is a supervised shelter, midway house, a place not designed for accommodation, or transient housing for no more than 90 days.

A veteran is a person who has been dismissed or released from the U.S. Armed Forces, which includes the reserves.

A former foster juvenile is an individual who was in foster care at age 18 (or older, depending upon the state’s foster age range) and is under 24 years old.

The expiration date for all modified exceptions is October 1, 2030.

