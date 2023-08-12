Vancouver’s Night Sky to be Enlivened by the Illuminated Science World Dome

After months of dedicated work, Science World’s iconic dome is set to reclaim the night sky with a brilliant display of lights, signaling a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to rejuvenate the landmark.

The eagerly anticipated illumination is scheduled to begin on August 10, marking the completion of extensive renovations and the installation of a cutting-edge lighting system.

The dome’s exterior lights have been meticulously replaced with a state-of-the-art lighting system that not only enhances its aesthetic appeal but also embraces the latest in LED technology.

This upgrade not only increases the dome’s capabilities but also makes it more sustainable and energy-efficient, aligning with modern standards of environmental responsibility.

Tracy Redies, CEO of Science World, expressed her gratitude to the dedicated team and contractors who worked tirelessly to bring the dome back to its former brilliance.

She acknowledged the immense effort that went into this project, emphasizing that changing the lights on one of the world’s largest geodesic domes was no small task.

With 651 LED lights, three times the number of its previous configuration, the dome is set to shine even brighter than before.

The nightly illumination, from dusk to dawn, promises to captivate visitors and passersby alike.

While the relighting of the dome is cause for celebration, some intermittent adjustments may be noticed throughout August as crews conduct necessary testing to ensure the system’s seamless operation.

Science World’s Dome Restoration: Collaborative Funding and Commitment

The revitalization of Science World’s dome has been made possible through substantial funding from both federal and provincial governments.

In April, the B.C. government allocated $20 million to address the dome’s aging and leaking issues.

Premier David Eby emphasized the significance of this investment, highlighting that the dome’s lack of upgrades since 1986 had become evident.

The dome’s critical systems, including HVAC and electrical components, were identified as requiring immediate attention.

Leaks within the dome have rendered parts of the building unusable, warranting a comprehensive overhaul.

The $20 million funding will target priority infrastructure repairs, electrical upgrades, and energy efficiency improvements, ensuring the dome’s longevity and functionality.

In addition to provincial support, the federal government allocated $10 million through the PacifiCan Tourism Relief Fund in October 2022.

These funds have contributed to critical infrastructure enhancements, gallery renovations, and improved accessibility features.

Visitors with mobility challenges will now be able to explore all floors of the captivating space, allowing Science World to truly inspire and engage a diverse audience.

As Science World’s dome prepares to light up the night once more, the collective efforts of all involved stand as a testament to the enduring value of cultural landmarks and the commitment to creating enriching experiences for generations to come.

Source: Victoria News