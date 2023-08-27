Vivek Ramaswamy Reflects on the 2020 Election Certification and Pence’s Decision

In a recent interview on “Meet the Press,” Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy made bold statements regarding the 2020 presidential election results and the actions of then-Vice President Mike Pence on January 6, 2021.

Ramaswamy, a prominent entrepreneur who has aligned himself closely with former President Donald Trump, took center stage at the first GOP presidential debate following Trump’s absence.

Throughout the debate, he was the target of numerous attacks, solidifying his presence as a significant contender in the race.

When asked about Pence’s role in certifying the 2020 election results, Ramaswamy expressed a contrasting viewpoint. “I would have done it very differently,” he asserted.

Ramaswamy emphasized that Pence had missed a “historic opportunity” to initiate meaningful changes on January 6th.

He saw that day as a chance to unite the nation, stressing that a functioning democracy necessitates both secure elections and a peaceful transfer of power. In his view, the conflict between these two elements presented an opportunity for heroism.

Ramaswamy’s Vision for Electoral Reform

Ramaswamy shared his perspective on what he would have done differently in Pence’s position. “Here’s what I would have said,” he explained, “We need single-day voting on Election Day, we need paper ballots, and we need government-issued ID matching the voter file.”

He emphasized the importance of achieving these reforms before certifying the election results.

He envisioned leadership in driving these reforms through the Senate, culminating in a certified election result contingent upon implementing these changes.

The crux of Ramaswamy’s argument lies in his belief that Pence should have leveraged the certification process to bring about crucial electoral reforms. He maintained that if these reforms had been enacted, the legitimacy and integrity of the election would have been reinforced, mitigating future complaints.

Ramaswamy’s hypothetical scenario would have culminated in the president signing these changes into law, paving the way for a re-election campaign based on a fair and just election.

In response to Ramaswamy’s statements, David James, press secretary for Pence’s campaign, criticized his understanding of the government’s functioning.

James highlighted the perceived contradictions in Ramaswamy’s stance and his alignment with “radical progressives” advocating for a nationalized election system.

He also questioned Ramaswamy’s interpretation of Pence’s authority to certify elections.

Pence’s campaign pointed out Ramaswamy’s apparent flip-flopping on the issue of January 6. While he refused to commit to certifying the 2020 election results in previous statements, he raised his hand in support of Pence’s actions during the recent GOP debate.

Pence’s team emphasized that Ramaswamy’s remarks on “Meet the Press” contradicted his stance during the debate, raising concerns about his consistency and understanding of constitutional procedures.

As the Republican presidential race gains momentum, Ramaswamy’s views on election certification and the events of January 6 continue to shape the discourse surrounding the party’s direction and the path forward.

The contrasts in his positions highlight the complexity of the issues at hand and the diverse perspectives within the Republican Party.

