West Nile Virus Spreads Rampantly Among Nashville’s Mosquitoes

The Nashville Metro Public Health Department identified pervasive West Nile Virus in mosquitoes.

Since May, the department has tested mosquitoes collected from 40 monitoring sites in Nashville, with 30 sites returning at least one positive result for West Nile Virus.

The health department dispatches flyers to affected areas with information on how to prevent mosquito bites.

How to Prevent Mosquito Bites

Spending less time outdoors at dusk and at night, when mosquitoes tend to be most active, is recommended.

Applying an insect repellent that has been approved for use by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, such as DEET, Picaridin, and Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

When outside between dusk and dawn, wear shoes, socks, long-sleeve shirts, and trousers. To prevent mosquito bites, clothing should be light-colored and composed of tightly woven materials. The pants legs should be tucked into stockings or shoes, and all collars should be buttoned.

Ensure that window and door screens are in decent condition.

How to Reduce Proliferation of Mosquitoes

Reduce or eliminate all standing water in your yard, particularly in children’s toys, bird baths, clogged rain gutters, automobile tires, flowerpots, garbage cans, and wheelbarrows.

Aerating ornamental pools or filling them with Gambusia fish, which prey on mosquito larvae, is an effective method for controlling mosquito populations.

Applying mosquito dunks, a larvicide, to areas of your property with stagnant water.

Cut back overgrown vegetation, where mosquitoes can easily conceal themselves.

Source: YAHOO

