Woman Arrested for Homicide by Pleasanton Police

The Pleasanton Police Department detained a female suspect on Thursday, September 12, 2024, in connection with the stabbing death of 32-year-old Edevion White, a resident of Pleasanton.

The incident happened at a house in the 5700 block of Owens Drive on May 1, 2023. Kennedy Stith, a 27-year-old suspect, was apprehended at her Oakland home and charged with homicide under Penal Code Section 187 at Santa Rita Jail.

Initially, it was stated that two male suspects wearing ski masks fatally stabbed the deceased during a heist. But Pleasanton detectives found after a year-long investigation that this claim was false. Both the suspect and the victim knew one another.

The California Department of Justice, the Special Operations Unit of the California Highway Patrol, and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office are all acknowledged by the Pleasanton Police Department for their support with this investigation.

The City of Pleasanton would like to express its deepest condolences to Edevion White’s family and friends, especially during this difficult time. We are working closely with them to help them get through this difficult time.

We are grateful to the community for their patience and cooperation during this inquiry, and we continue to believe that it is our responsibility to protect the safety of our community.