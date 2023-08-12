Woman’s Horrifying Experience of a 3-Foot Snake in Toilet

In a scene reminiscent of a spine-tingling horror movie, Michelle Lespron returned to her Tucson, Arizona, home only to discover an unexpected and chilling inhabitant in her bathroom — a snake that had made itself at home in her toilet.

The eerie encounter unfolded on July 15 when Lespron, after being away for four days, decided to finally enjoy the comfort of her own restroom.

However, what she encountered was far from peaceful: a snake was coiled up inside her toilet bowl.

Recalling the unnerving moment, Lespron shared, “I lifted up the lid and he or she was curled up.

Thank God the lid was closed.” The surreal and potentially hazardous situation was caught on camera, and a video shared by Rattlesnake Solutions, a Phoenix-based snake removal company, has since garnered significant attention.

The brief 20-second video shows the snake being carefully extracted from the toilet bowl, followed by the reptile hissing directly at the camera.

The unsettling footage has elicited a mix of reactions from viewers, ranging from horror to disbelief.

Lespron’s experience quickly gained traction, with family, friends, and even acquaintances from high school reaching out to express their shock and concern.

While some individuals were convinced the video was a prank, others found it difficult to believe that the snake was anything but a realistic prop.

Even Lespron’s law partner initially dismissed the situation as a humorous gag.

Despite Lespron’s father’s valiant efforts to remove the snake on the night of the encounter, the reptile managed to escape.

Consequently, Lespron enlisted the assistance of Rattlesnake Solutions the following morning.

Handler Wrestles Non-Venomous Snake, Leaving Lasting Impact and Cautionary Lessons

The remarkable video depicts a handler from the snake removal company wrestling with the black and pink coachwhip snake, skillfully capturing the daring operation on his cellphone.

After a series of courageous attempts, the handler successfully secured the snake and released it into a suitable natural habitat.

The coachwhip snake, measuring between 3 to 4 feet long, is thankfully non-venomous.

While Lespron dodged a potentially dangerous situation, the hair-raising encounter left a lasting impact.

In the aftermath, she resorted to using her guest bathroom for three weeks before finally feeling comfortable enough to return to her own.

Moreover, Lespron now exercises extra caution when entering her bathroom, taking care to lift the toilet lid with deliberate caution.

Bryan Hughes, owner of Rattlesnake Solutions, shed light on the situation, explaining that while it’s rare to find reptiles in residences, his staff has previously encountered coachwhip snakes within homes.

These non-venomous snakes often provoke a range of reactions due to their striking appearance.

Lespron’s harrowing bathroom encounter serves as a stark reminder that the line between the wild and domestic worlds can sometimes blur unexpectedly.

While the snake’s presence was certainly an unsettling intrusion, it also underscores the diverse and sometimes unexpected ways in which wildlife can intersect with our everyday lives.

