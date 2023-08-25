Youngest Son of Spanish Painter, Claude Ruiz Picasso, Passes at 76

Claude Ruiz Picasso, son of renowned Spanish artist Pablo Picasso, passed away at 76 in Switzerland, as confirmed by his attorney on Thursday. His lawyer, Jean-Jacques Neuer, did not disclose the cause of his demise.

Claude was not only a skilled photographer and film director but also managed his father’s estate from 1989 until this July, when he handed over the responsibility to his younger sister, Paloma.

While Claude spent nearly a year as an assistant to the famed photographer Richard Avedon, he also worked as a photojournalist for Time Life, Vogue, and the US magazine Saturday Review.

His contributions were acknowledged in 2011 when he was awarded France’s highest honor, the Legion d’honneur. This accolade recognized both his artistic endeavors and his role as the court-appointed administrator of his father’s estate.

A Life Beyond Artistry

Of Picasso’s four children, Claude and Paloma were born to French artist Françoise Gilot, who passed away at 101 in June. His elder son, Paul, from his marriage to ballet dancer Olga Khokhlova, died in 1975. In 2022, Maya, his daughter with French model Marie-Therese Walter, also passed away.

Picasso distanced himself from Claude and Paloma after Gilot, his first partner to leave him, penned a memoir about their shared life. This rupture followed Gilot’s 1964 book titled “Life with Picasso,” which Picasso tried to suppress.

In 1970, 22-year-old Claude took legal action in France to gain recognition as his father’s legitimate heir. The court ruled in favor of Claude and Paloma, declaring them heirs to Picasso’s legacy a year after his 1973 demise.

The Picasso estate remains one of the most affluent dynasties in the art world. Picasso left behind over 45,000 works upon his passing at 91 in 1973. Among these are 1,885 paintings, 1,228 sculptures, 7,089 drawings, 30,000 prints, 150 sketchbooks, and 3,222 ceramic works. The estate’s overall value was estimated at £650 million at that time.

As the inventory was finalized, Claude humorously commented, “We’d have to rent the Empire State Building to house all the works.”

Without a will, it took six years to divide Picasso’s holdings, leading to family divisions. Eventually, an agreement was reached to distribute the works among Claude, Paloma, Maya, and two of his grandchildren, Marina and Bernard Ruiz-Picasso.

This intricate web of heirs mirrored Picasso’s Cubist art, with various family members connected like unmatched parts of a figure.

In 1989, Claude assumed responsibility for the Picasso estate, which included handling copyright, reproduction, and trademark issues.

Defending against forgeries and misuse through legal action, the Picasso estate produced official reproductions to counter unauthorized exploitation of Picasso’s legacy.

Claude once shared with Picasso biographer John Richardson, “I never expected or desired to have any kind of role like this, or have any influence over my father’s legacy.”

Disagreements arose within the family regarding the use of Picasso’s name and work. In 1999, when Claude sold the Picasso name and signature to the Citroën car company for a hatchback named after the artist, his niece Marina criticized him for commercializing “a genius” to promote an everyday product like a car.

In 2018, Claude criticized Paris’s Musée Picasso for lending out too many works, calling some exhibitions “nondescript and do nothing more than surf on the magic of a great name.”

Claude is survived by his wife, Sylvie Vautier, and their two children.

