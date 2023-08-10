Zuckerberg’s Answer to Musk’s Event and Fund Management

Earlier this year, the clash of the titans took the internet by storm as social media moguls Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk announced their intention to face off in a high-profile MMA match.

The surprising move sent shockwaves through the online community, with UFC president Dana White swiftly jumping in to promote the anticipated showdown.

Since the initial buzz, the two billionaires have been actively training to back up their bold claims.

Zuckerberg has been spotted honing his skills alongside MMA stars Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski.

On the other side, Musk aligned himself with retired legend Georges St-Pierre, underlining his commitment to the challenge.

While speculation about the impending fight briefly subsided, Zuckerberg recently revealed that he remains dedicated to his training, having even constructed a UFC Octagon in his backyard.

Musk, in response, divulged crucial details about how fans can catch the monumental clash and what will become of the proceeds from what is expected to be the highest-selling pay-per-view event in history.

The Musk vs. Zuck fight will be broadcast live on X. Musk announced on his platform, X, a new social media company he built to compete with Zuckerberg’s platform, that “all earnings would go to charity for veterans.”

In response, Zuckerberg hinted at a potential date for the MMA showdown, suggesting his readiness to compete but highlighting that Musk had yet to confirm the exact date.

He expressed his passion for the sport and his intent to continue competing regardless of the outcome of this bout.

Tech Titans’ Showdown: Zuckerberg’s Jibe and Musk’s Setback Ignite Anticipation

The rivalry extended beyond the fight itself, with Zuckerberg taking a dig at Musk’s platform X, suggesting that the match should be streamed on a more reliable platform that can effectively raise funds for charity.

As the anticipation grew, Musk shared the reason for the delay in confirming a date – he was dealing with an injury concern that required an MRI.

“Exact date is still in flux.

Tomorrow, I’ll have an MRI of my neck and upper back. Before the fight can occur, surgery could be necessary.

Will know this week,” Musk responded to a fan inquiry on X.

Despite the challenges, the prospect of a showdown between the tech giants remains on the horizon.

Both Zuckerberg and Musk seem determined to follow through on their clash, each training rigorously with top coaches to prepare for what is set to be an unforgettable event.

Whether the fight takes place this summer or sees a delay, one thing is clear: the world is watching as these two digital magnates embark on an entirely different kind of competition.

Source: Talk Sport