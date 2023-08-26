Dune Saga Continues in 2024: ‘Dune: Part Two’ Release Delayed by Industry Strikes

According to a representative, the Dune Saga will not be released during the Hollywood actors’ strike because its stars cannot promote it.

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya’s Dune: Part Two was one of the most eagerly anticipated movies 2023.

Setbacks and Strikes: Dune:

The movie is no longer in the running for awards season early in the following year because of the new release date.

Based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel about the exploits of a legendary hero named Paul Atreides, Dune: Part Two is a science fiction sequel.

The franchise also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, and Stellan Skarsgard, in addition to Chalamet and Zendaya.

Fans’ anticipation for Dune: Part Two could not be stronger, as the sequel to the critically acclaimed Dune film series features a star-studded cast that includes Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, and Christopher Walken.

Paul Atreides and Chani, played by Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, return as the film’s protagonists.

Warner Bros. has stated that it is reluctant to release the movie on time for fear of missing out on potential revenue because the performers are now on strike and unable to promote it.

Due to the promotional prohibition, there have been several underwhelming opening weekends for movies since the strikes started.

Given the significant expenditure in Dune, Warner Bros.’s superhero film Blue Beetle debuted with a very low $25 million (£19.8 million).

Warner Brothers today announced that it will push back the release date of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire from March 15 to April 12, 2024, due to the studio’s change in distribution plans.

The second Dune movie’s delay will be a blow to theater chains still attempting to recover from the COVID pandemic, as the first Dune movie made nearly $400 million (£317 million) at the global box office.

The Writers Guild of America members have been on strike for some months in an effort to negotiate a fairer contract with Hollywood studios in the era of streaming.

After last-ditch negotiations between their union and major studios fell through around a crucial deadline, thousands of Hollywood actors from the union SAG-AFTRA joined the strike in July, showing up at picket lines.

The Oppenheimer cast left the film’s premiere in support of their coworkers in the industry at the start of the strikes.

Since then, there haven’t been many press appearances or interviews, and the business has suffered due to the production halt.

Related Article: Michael Oher Speaks Out: The Truth About His Adoption, Conservatorship, And Missing Movie Earnings

Part Two’s Absence Shakes Up Awards Season

The Dune Saga will not be released during the Hollywood actors’ strike, according to a representative, because its stars cannot promote it.

Writers and performers have gathered along picket lines in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Due to the ongoing strikes, a number of studios have already announced project delays, and it is anticipated that there will be more.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which was initially scheduled for release in March 2024, has been postponed indefinitely by Sony, and Disney has also disclosed a reorganization of its next Star Wars, Marvel, and Avatar movies.

The first Dune movie, directed by Denis Villeneuve, garnered ten Oscar nominations in 2021 but ended up taking home six awards for technical achievements in production design, cinematography, film editing, sound, visual effects, and original score.

Following the first installment’s success and early hype, it is anticipated that the second installment will compete fiercely in all of these areas and more.

Six Academy Awards were given to Dune in 2021 (the audio team is depicted with their awards for best sound).

The Oscars’ general category submission deadline is November 18, 2023, with preliminary shortlist voting and winners being released in December.

When the formal nominations are announced on January 23, 2024, voting will take place from January 11 to January 16, 2024.

This effectively eliminates Dune: Part Two from the competition, and the production crew will have to wait until 2025 to participate.

Dune’s absence may be good news for other nominees like Barbie by Greta Gerwig and Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan, both of which are expected to win awards next year due to their box office achievements this summer.

The film industry is still seeing the ripple effects of the strikes as they continue into the fall, so Dune: Part Two may not be the only candidate missing come awards season.

Related Article: Barbie Faces Cultural Critique: Kuwait Bans, Lebanon Reviews Iconic Doll Movie

Source: BBC