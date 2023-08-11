US Suicide Deaths Hit Unprecedented High in 2022, According to Early Data

Based on initial information from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more individuals committed suicide in the United States in 2016 than in any other year on record.

In 2022, intentional self-harm claimed at least 49,449 lives, or roughly 15 deaths per 100,000 persons.

In 2021, the suicide rate soared, reversing a two-year decline. And with the sustained rise in 2022, interest rates surpassed the 2018 record.

The previous year’s suicidal rate of 14.9 deaths per 100,000 people is 5% greater than 2018’s previous record high of 14.2 deaths per 100,000 people and represents an increase of 10% between the two years.

Every month, the National Center for Health Statistics of the CDC compiles data reported by states as well as other jurisdictions to the National Vital Statistics System.

The most recent update, which was released on Thursday, represents a “set of provisional data for 2022,” which will not be finalized until later in the year.

In 2021, suicide became the eleventh leading cause of death, and preliminary data for 2022 indicates the same. It ranks just below cirrhosis of the liver and above influenza and pneumonia.

According to preliminary data, firearms were implicated in more than half of all suicides in 2022.

Gun Involved in Suicide Rate Rise

In accordance with different report released in June by the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions, suicides involving firearms were the primary cause of the recent rise in suicide rates.

The rate of firearm-related suicides increased by 10% between 2019 and 2021, whereas the rate of firearm-free suicides decreased by 8% during the same period.

Based to the JHU report, in 2021, white men and those aged 75 and older faced the highest risk of gun suicide.

Last month marks the first anniversary of the inauguration of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, changing from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to a three-digit dial code intended to be easier to remember, similar to 911 for emergency medical services.

Source: CNN

