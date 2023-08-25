Nordstrom Stock Surges on Earnings Beat, Smaller Sales Decline Than Expected 

Late on Thursday, Nordstrom (JWN) posted better-than-expected profits and same-store sales for the second quarter, which caused the stock to rise noticeably by 6%.

The report was released after the market closing.

The world’s largest retailer said sales were down 8.3% from last year’s time.

CEO Erik Nordstrom ascribed this reduction to the Anniversary Sale’s schedule, which was changed from the second quarter to the third a week earlier.

The business also gradually ceased operations in Canada throughout the quarter.

However, if these two elements had been considered, sales would have decreased by over 4%. Notably, the company’s off-price brand, Nordstrom Rack, outperformed its flagship shops, with revenues down 4.1% after falling 11.9% in the first quarter.

Despite the difficulties, the business maintained its projection for 2023.

According to Nordstrom, retail sales and credit card revenues are expected to drop between 4% and 6% from last year.

Adjusted profits, excluding costs associated with the closure of its Canadian company, are anticipated to range between $1.80 and $2.20.

Over an investor call, CFO Catherine Smith stressed the need for consumer prudence and expressed concern about the effect of rising interest rates and increases in inflation on discretionary spending, especially over the forthcoming Christmas season.

Nordstrom’s Q2 Performance Surpasses Predictions: Detailed Comparison

Following is a comparison of Nordstrom’s Q2 performance versus predictions:

Net sales were $3.66 billion vs. the estimated $3.61 billion.

EPS adjusted: $0.84 vs. anticipated $0.44

Revenue for the Nordstrom division was $2.49 billion compared to $2.47 billion.

Revenue for the Nordstrom Rack division was $1.17 billion vs. $1.10 billion.

Revenue from the credit card category was $100 million compared to $107.35 million.

sales at the exact location: -8.3% vs. -10.34%

Inventory levels dropped 17.5% from the prior year.

Despite the fall in revenue, Nordstrom saw growth in other sectors.

A low-single-digit increase was seen for cosmetic items and brands, including HOKA, On Running, New Balance, and Nike.

Men’s and children’s clothing also performed better than in prior quarters.

Nordstrom Rack recorded the growth in handbags and accessories, but the pressure on designer labels persisted.

Digital sales for the corporation, which comprised 36% of overall revenues in Q2, fell by about 13%.

The decision by Nordstrom Rack to stop processing digital purchases in-store and the closing of its styling service, Trunk Club, during the quarter also contributed to this decline.

Source: Yahoo Finance