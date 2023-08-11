Elon Musk to Sell Twitter Signs and Memorabilia

Elon Musk, the multi-billionaire, is set to auction various items, including Twitter building signs, after the social media company’s recent rebranding as X.

The auction has been called “Twitter Rebranding: Online Auction Featuring Memorabilia, Art, Office Assets, & More!”, The auction presents a chance to own a piece of Twitter’s history.

One of the Twitter signs being auctioned is still attached to the company’s San Francisco headquarters on 10th Street.

The listing emphasizes, “Bird is still mounted on side of the building. The buyer is responsible for hiring an SF Licensed Company with appropriate Permits.”

Offerings at the Auction Beyond the Bird Logo

Elon Musk, the multi-billionaire, is set to auction various items, including Twitter building signs, after the social media company’s recent rebranding as X. (Photo by Getty Images)

Aside from the former Twitter blue bird logo, lots of eye-catching items are up for grabs in the auction. Among them, you’ll find distinctive coffee tables, captivating oversized bird cages, and even oil paintings capturing viral images that once dominated the platform.

Two oil paintings of viral Twitter photographs are also up for bidding.

The first portrays Ellen DeGeneres’ star-studded selfie from the 2014 Academy Awards. The second is the picture that former US President Barack Obama tweeted after winning re-election in November 2012. It became the platform’s most-liked tweet at the time.

The auction encompasses musical equipment ranging from guitars and drum kits to amplifiers, along with a DJ booth complete with controller, mixers, and speakers.

According to auction house Heritage Global Partners, bidding starts on September 12 and ends two days later, with a minimum offer of $25 (£19.70) per lot.

This auction follows Mr. Musk’s cost-cutting efforts at Twitter after his $44 billion acquisition of the company.

Since acquiring Twitter, he has initiated significant workforce reductions, including those responsible for monitoring platform abuse. Additionally, the company altered its account verification process.

Earlier this year, Twitter held an auction featuring numerous items from its San Francisco HQ.

A statue of its iconic bird logo fetched the highest bid at $100,000.

Last month, the company unveiled its rebranding, replacing the blue bird logo with a black and white X.

As of Thursday, X had not responded to a BBC request for comment.

Read Next: Man Sentenced To Life For Raping Woman In Front Of Her 3-Year-Old Son

Source: BBC News