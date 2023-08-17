Recall Alert: Dehumidifier Brands Pulled from Market Due to Fire and Burn Hazards-Gree

Gree USA, Inc., the American affiliate of a Chinese appliance manufacturer, is recalling 1.56 million dehumidifiers because of fire and burn hazards.

In accordance with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled dehumidifiers have caused 23 fires, 688 overheating occurrences, and $168,000 in damage to property.

From 2011 to 2014, these dehumidifiers were widely accessible at numerous locations around the country, notably Home Depot, Lowe’s, Menards, Sam’s Club, Sears, as well as Walmart. These products were priced between $110 and $400.

42 dehumidifier units manufactured between January 2011 and February 2014 have been recalled. SoleusAir, Norpole, Kenmore, GE, and Seabreeze are among the brands affected. In all, a total of 1,560,000 units have been affected.

Avoid using your dehumidifier promptly if the model number matches those which have been recalled, according to the CPSC. Unplug it and get in touch with Gree to get a refund.

Gree Must Pay a Criminal Fine

Gree was forced to pay a $500,000 criminal penalty on April 24, 2023, after pleading guilty to not informing the US. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), millions of dehumidifiers sold to US consumers were faulty and could catch fire.

A fine was issued as part of a $91 million settlement with three linked Gree companies, and compensation payments to victims were included. This is the first business criminal enforcement action taken under the CPSA.

Gree Zhuhai, Gree Hong Kong, and Gree USA were all conscious that their dehumidifiers were substandard, did not fulfill safety regulations, and may potentially fire.

However, according to court records, they did not notify the CPSC about this concern for several months.

