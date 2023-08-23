West Nile Virus Outbreak Claims 2 Lives in Boulder and Larimer Counties, Colorado

Five people have died in Colorado this year from West Nile virus, including two who passed away very recently.

The Larimer County Department of Health and Environment (LCDHE) announced on Tuesday that a resident of Larimer County died from neuroinvasive West Nile virus around the end of last month.

The county has seen its first death from West Nile virus this year. The 66-year-old resident who passed away had been hospitalized since the end of July, according to the health department.

The first fatality from West Nile virus was reported Tuesday afternoon in Boulder County. The infection had caused meningoencephalitis in the Longmont resident.

According to the latest data from LCDHE, 29 cases of West Nile have been confirmed so far this year. Eight of these cases required hospitalization.

Based to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), this year there have been 72 cases reported across the state, 41 of which resulted in hospitalization and 3 fatalities.

West Nile Virus Symptoms

Mosquitoes contract the virus from infected birds and then transmit it to humans through their bites. There is no risk of spreading the disease from person to person. LCDHE reported that infected people may not experience any symptoms for three to fourteen days.

Possible symptoms include:

fever with accompanying headache

vomiting

diarrhea

muscle aching

joint pain

fatigue

Rashes

Preventive Measures

Health officials advised residents to take preventative measures against mosquito attacks. They advised practicing the four D’s:

Use an effective repellent for mosquitoes to defend. Either DEET, Picaridin, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus (also known as p-menthane-3,8-diol or PMD), or IR3535 must be present in the product.

Dusk to Dawn – Resist exposure between dusk and dawn, during prime mosquito feeding times.

Dress – Long sleeves and trousers will prevent mosquito bites.

Drain – Eliminate stagnant water from your yard or garden to reduce breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Source: 9NEWS

